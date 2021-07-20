GAYVILLE — East of Westreville, the popular regional band known for its swinging bluegrass, blues, gospel, folk and country music, will perform at Gayville Hall on Saturday, July 24, at 8 p.m.
This special appearance is being brought to Gayville Hall with help from the South Dakota Arts Council and The Friends of Traditional Music.
Reservations are recommended. Call 605-267-2859.
