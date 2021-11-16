Accidents
• A report was received at 3:47 p.m. Monday of an accident on 21st St.
• A report was received at 7:15 p.m. Monday of an accident on 4th St.
• A report was received at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday of an accident on Linn St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10 a.m. Monday of a car-versus-deer accident at the intersection of 444th Ave. and 309th St. near Mission Hill.
