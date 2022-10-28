Staff at Avera’s Majestic Bluffs Sister James Care Center gave residents a good scare — literally — with a haunted house for Halloween.
Activities coordinators Marie Foxhoven, Angela Arens and Jocelyn Vande Griend said that trying to think of new, fun things for residents to do is a daily activity but is especially important when it comes to marking special days.
“At every holiday, we do something, and what better on Halloween than a haunted house?” Foxhoven told the Press & Dakotan.
Also, it helped that their boss, Cody Wieman, the head of Social Services, is “Halloween crazy,” she added.
The idea first came up because of social distancing and isolation policies brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since we couldn’t have the kids come and trick-or-treat with COVID, we all had to think outside the box,” Arens said. “It gave us the idea to do this because we could (have residents) go one neighborhood (or wing) at a time.”
Organizers took over the facility’s chapel and created a one-day haunted house display packed with traditional Halloween spooky stuff.
The staff created a meandering tunnel with tents. The tents were illuminated with black light and filled with spooky Halloween scenes of zombies, ghouls and ghosts, accented with light strands and artificial candles and complete with spiders, fake blood and motion sensor props that cackled and howled on cue.
In all, the display took about a day and a half to put together, she said.
Some items used in the display were already on hand, while others were donated by the community and lent or made by staff members, Foxhoven said.
“The facility purchased the two bigger tents so we can use them outside in the summertime, as well as for when we have live music or an ice cream social,” she said. “The other tents, we borrowed from family members who had them.”
Vande Griend said she made most of her decorations at home.
“I had my staff and family save up milk jugs, and I just used garbage bags and duct tape. That’s all I needed,” she said of the fake bodies she had suspended from the ceiling. “For the fake intestines hanging down from the ceiling, I used that spray foam for insulation and spray-painted them.”
The project and hobby website Pinterest helped a lot, she noted.
Excitement among residents about the haunted house built as they watched the fake bodies being carried through the facility to the chapel, Vande Griend said.
Though this is the second year the staff has created a haunted house for Halloween, one resident contacted the Press & Dakotan to say that organizers had gone all out when it came to the display this year.
Also, after going through the haunted house three times, another resident told the staff she wouldn’t be able to sleep that night, Foxhoven said.
Many asked if the display could be kept up longer than a day, but the chapel was needed for mass, Foxhoven said. As the largest space at the nursing home, the chapel is used for many large events, she added.
Next year, organizers said they hope COVID numbers are low enough that the public can experience the haunted house, too.
“I had one lady say, she had never heard of so many people going so far above and beyond for the elderly,” Foxhoven said. “She said, ‘I haven’t seen it in newspapers, I haven’t seen it on Facebook or anywhere.’ She said it was ‘pretty phenomenal’ for us to be doing that for them.”
However, for Foxhoven, Arens and Vande Griend, it’s what they choose to do.
“This is our lives,” Foxhoven said. “We give everything to these people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.