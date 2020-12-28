• Anthony Blakey, 37, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Michelle Smejkal, 47, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on an unspecified warrant.
• William Zeigler, 37, Yankton, was arrested Friday for simple assault (domestic).
• Sheila Diver, 37, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday on a parole hold.
• Stevie Shockley, 60, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on an unspecified warrant.
• Alexis Leader Charge, 19, Wagner, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Robert Sees, 55, Irene, was arrested Sunday on a probation hold for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm (prior felony drug conviction), possession of drug paraphernalia and commission of a felony while armed.
• Leslie Wuebben, 45, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Byron Storm, 31, Corsica, was booked Sunday on a facility hold for the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office.
• Darrick Snow, 48, Sisseton, was arrested Sunday on a probation hold.
• Chauncey Swan, 31, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a parole hold for intentional damage to property ($400 or less)/third-degree vandalism, first-degree burglary and simple assault.
• Alex Thomas, 29, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for simple assault (domestic).
• Reid Lande, 32, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
