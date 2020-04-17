Making Waves

A quiet winter and beginning to spring have meant almost uninterrupted progress on the first phases of the Huether Family Aquatics Center project in Yankton.
The northwest corner of Fantle Memorial Park has been full of activity since demolition of the original 1947 swimming pool began in December.
Yankton Public Works Director Adam Haberman told the Press & Dakotan Friday that it’s been a busy winter for contractors.
“One of the subcontractors worked on demolition of the old facility, removing the existing pool, bathhouse and kiddie pool,” Haberman said. “They were also able to complete some of the earth work that needed to take place over the winter months.”
With the transition to spring and only sporadic weather events, the project is advancing rapidly and some above-ground infrastructure is beginning to take shape.
“They’ve run the sanitary sewer service into the site for the bath house,” Haberman said. “They’ve also got a good majority of the storm sewer that needs to be run into the facility installed. Right now on the northwest corner of the project, they’re working on the building footings of the future mechanical building and surge tank for the pool. They’ve poured the floors for that and they’re working on the walls on the mechanical building.”
Other work currently underway includes digging out the lazy river and excavation for the bathhouse footings. Utilities are also being installed and the future parking lot has been graded.
Haberman said there haven’t been any major snags throughout the project.
“They feel like they’re ahead of schedule,” he said. “That could change at any time, but the contractor does feel like he’s ahead of schedule due to the winter we had and being able to start right away this spring.”
Currently, the cost of the Huether Family Aquatics Center is $10,856,000. This includes the first change order of $468,763 — passed in January — which included building a concrete parking lot instead of the planned asphalt lot, sodding and adding in a couple of minor amenities that had been held when bid projections soared to as much as $17 million.
Haberman said there are no plans to put forward any change orders at the moment, but there are likely to be some in the future.
“There will definitely be some change orders along the way as we hit different parts of construction,” he said. “At this point, I don’t see any substantial change orders coming.”
Still, the speedy progress of the aquatics center is welcome news to City Manager Amy Leon.
“We all need good news, especially right now,” Leon told the Press & Dakotan Friday. “It’s a real bright spot of good news when we haven’t had a lot of great news lately. I’m really happy with the fact that we’re proceeding. Hopefully the weather will continue to cooperate, we won’t have any more snow and we can keep moving ahead.”
Haberman said that, beyond some site protocols, the COVID-19 pandemic has had little impact on the facility’s progress so far.
“The general contractor does have a social distancing plan in place for the site and I think all of the contractors have been adhering to that as best they can,” he said. “I don’t know that it’s necessarily affected progress at all. I haven’t heard anything of that nature.”
Leon said the public will soon be able to better keep up with the construction progress.
“We would like to have a webcam,” she said. “When the weather gets nicer and a little bit warmer, we’ll be looking towards doing things like that so folks can see the progress a little more in real time.”
Haberman said the next couple of months will see a lot more progress.
“(People) will be able to see the buildings starting to take shape,” he said. “They’ll start to see the pool areas taking shape as well with contractors excavating those out, getting footings in for those and forming those up.”
He asked that the public continue to keep its distance throughout the project and stay out of fenced in areas in the park.
The project is slated to finish in time for the 2021 swimming season.
