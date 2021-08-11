VERMILLION — The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) invites Vermillion area community members to submit a “life story” for the chance to participate in an upcoming storytelling event at the 2021 VCDC Annual Banquet.
This year, the VCDC is partnering with Plains Speaking People, an organization dedicated to sharing the stories of South Dakota.
Plains Speaking People is interested in the kinds of stories you tell around the kitchen table. These stories, the ones that have a connection to South Dakota or its people, are the ones they’re looking for. Kim Bartling, the founder of Plains Speaking People, saw a need in the community to hear real-life stories from one another. The act of sharing personal histories with one another is a powerful one, and it is becoming less and less common to sit down, listen, and have an honest connection with people. This disappearing connection to others was exacerbated by the pandemic.
To pitch your story, visit the Plains Speaking People website at https://plainsspeakingpeople.com/submit. Be sure to review their story guidelines (no gossip, treat yourself and others with respect, be a good global citizen etc.) and their story submission requirements. Nominees can either submit a two-minute video or a brief, written outline of their story. You can also view past performances and listen to some of South Dakota’s storytellers to get a better idea about what they are looking for. The deadline for submitting your story pitch is Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
For more information about Plains Speaking People, how you can submit your story or the 2021 VCDC Annual Banquet, contact Megan Davidson, Director of Strategic Communications & Tourism at Megan@VermillionChamber.com or call the VCDC offices at 605-624-5571.
