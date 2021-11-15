TYNDALL — The Knights of Columbus Council No. 4002 are hosting a smoked pork loin dinner on Friday, Nov. 19, from 5-7 p.m. in the Father Cronin Memorial Center of the St. Leo Church, located at 100 E. Nebraska St., Tyndall.
The dinner includes homemade salads and dessert.
Take-out dinners are available by calling 605-464-1450.
