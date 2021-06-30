Second Defendant In Hunhoff Murder Case Receives Two Life Sentences

OMAHA, Neb. — Ramon Simpson, the second defendant in the murder of Phyllis Hunhoff, received two life sentences man for his role in the 2018 kidnapping of the Yankton woman who was later killed on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Nebraska.
In April, Simpson, 50, was convicted on two of five counts in connection with the murder: one count of kidnapping resulting in the death of Hunhoff and one of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Wednesday, at the Hruska Federal Courthouse in Omaha, a judge sentenced Simpson to two life terms, once for each of those counts, according to sources at the courthouse.
The sentences are to run concurrently, and should Simpson ever be released, he would be required to remain under court supervision for five years.
The other defendant in the Hunhoff case, Joseph James, was sentenced to life in prison last July, after pleading guilty to one count of murder in Indian country.
James had also been charged and indicted on one charge each of felony murder in Indian country, kidnapping resulting in death and carjacking resulting in death. Those charges were dropped in conjunction with the plea agreement.
