100 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 12, 1922
• First definite steps toward securing a swimming tank for Yankton were taken by the park board at its meeting last night when advertising was ordered for bids for the construction of a concrete pool, 40 feet wide by 80 feet long, with a depth of two feet at one end and 10 feet at the other. Opinion was expressed that the old sand pit excavation in the new river front park at the foot of Cedar street would be the most desirable location.
• Dredging continued today from the bridge scow, Marion C., around Pier 7 of the Meridian Highway bridge. The dredge brought up blue clay, apparently confirming that the caisson of that pier now has gone through the sand and is resting on a solid bottom now at the upper end, where the natural washing of the river has caused it to settle.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, April 12, 1947
• Pop had its day last Saturday when the Yankton Elks Lodge entertained all its children at an annual Easter party at the Club during the afternoon hours. About 200 youngsters were given treats of pop, candy, bubble gum and other refreshments.
• The Hinkhouse garage in Wagner was entered in the early hours of Thursday morning, the cash register broken, and $150 taken. Entrance was gained by forcing open a rear window. Sheriff Frank McCabe summoned a fingerprint expert from the state justice department. The culprits left fingerprints and the print of a shoe in the office near the cash register.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 12, 1972
• Lyle Alzado’s great personality made a big hit with the fans in Hartington the other night when he spoke at their annual athletic banquet.
• The appointment of Benno Wymar, professor of economics at the University of South Dakota School of Business, as an Ambassador of South Dakota, was announced by Governor Richard F. Kneip. Wymar was recognized for his many contributions to the State in the international field.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, April 12, 1997
• While a 1984 flood killed Lake Menno, this year’s flooding has brought it new life. That new life — signaled by water rolling over the spillway March 11 — comes just months after the June 9, 1996 dedication of the George S. Mickelson Dam, named after the late governor.
• Travis Koster of Yankton caught a 54.4-pound flathead catfish from a boat below Gavins Point Dam on March 26. It is pending verification as a state record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.