Refugees

A scene from the Palanca-Maiaki-Udobnoe border crossing point, between the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine on March 15, 2022. People flee the military offensive in Ukraine, seeking refuge in Moldova or transiting the country on their way to Romania and other EU countries. Since Since Russia’s invasion, more than 3.3 million refugees have fled Ukraine, the vast majority being women and children. Most of the refugees fled to Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia. According to the Border Police data, as of 18 March 2022, Moldova had welcomed in its territory about 355,426 refugees, out of whom more than 320,000 were citizens of Ukraine. 

 UN Women/Aurel Obreja

South Dakota welcomed its lowest number of international refugees in recent memory last year, despite an increase in the number of refugees allowed in the U.S., according to a state report. But resettlement numbers are three times higher in the state when factoring in nontraditional programs, such as Ukrainian resettlements.

The president decides the maximum number of refugees the country will accept before each fiscal year. President Donald Trump slashed the refugee ceiling to 18,000 for fiscal year 2020 and 15,000 for fiscal year 2021, the lowest an administration has ever set. President Joe Biden later increased that year’s maximum to 62,500. Despite this increase, both years saw about 11,000 refugees arrive in America.

