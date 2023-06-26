The Yankton Mall has been purchased by a local businessman.
Mathew Evans is now the owner of the former Yankton Mall, renamed Event Central. Evans, a Yankton native, owns and operates four RV parks in Yankton and has worked at his father’s shop, Ron’s Auto Glass, for 23 years. He has served on the Yankton County Planning and Zoning commission and ran for a seat on the County Commission last year.
Yankton Mall has been visibly struggling for years due to shifting retail and economic environments locally and nationally.
Stores and facilities currently at the mall include the Carpenter’s Shop, Dunham’s, River City Gymnastics, and Phinney’s Pub & Casino, as well as several shops rented out as storage space, Evans told the Press & Dakotan.
“But we are looking to fill it up with stores, not storage,” he said. “It’s a great variety of people who are coming in, so it’s not just one specific store. There’s a lot to offer throughout the whole place. It’s not just all clothes.”
Existing businesses at Event Central will be joined by Restore Church, Playday, Escape Room, Savannah Rose Photography and FurKidz pet grooming. Also, the movie theater will be reopened and a new JoDean’s Restaurant is slated to open at the site.
Evans was hesitant to share any project timelines because the previous owners at Dial Properties failed to deliver on many promises to the community, he said.
His aim instead will be to “under-promise” and “over-deliver,” Evans said.
However, he did say that his first priority will be to get the movie theater operational. It closed shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
“Our objective after that is JoDean’s, which we’re opening in the mall,” Evans said, adding that he purchased the name and the restaurant’s recipes from original JoDean’s owner, Jack Nielsen.
The restaurant closed its door on short notice May 31 after Nielsen arranged to sell the Broadway property.
“I didn’t want to see JoDean’s go,” Evans said. “You know, it’s been a tradition here for 51 years. (I thought) we can buy it, revive it, put it back in here with all the same recipes.”
One big question on residents’ minds is whether he plans to fix the mall’s parking lot, Evans said.
“The parking lot, that we want to fix as soon as possible,” he said. “There again, we don’t want to set any timelines because, if something happens, then we’ve over promised and under delivered like the previous owners.”
The key to success in this venture will be community support, Evans said.
“You need revenue in order to do a million-dollar parking-lot improvement,” he said. “The mall needs renters to come in here and get this thing going, to work together as a community to come up with great ideas for stores.”
The model for local malls has changed over the years, Evans said.
“We would like to support local,” he said. “We would like to support businesses that keep the money in town and help our town grow.”
In addition to offering a variety of shops, Evans said he hopes to give back to the small business owners in Yankton by giving them the opportunity to start their own specialty stores.
There are discounts currently in place to help get that process started, he said.
“Maybe they can chase their dream of the business that they wanted to always start but could never afford,” Evans said.
He also thanked all the individuals who were supportive of the business venture, both in person and on social media.
“Those people are heroes, and we need positive people to help this thing come back to life,” he said. “We need to stay positive, keep working hard at it and get it done. If we can do that, I think we will succeed.”
For more information, visit Event Central’s Facebook page.
