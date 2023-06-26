Evans
Mathew Evans, the new owner of Yankton Mall, stands in front of the building on Monday. Evans told the Press & Dakotan that most of the day was spent giving tours of the facility to prospective renters. Also, he added that work on the mall has already begun.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

The Yankton Mall has been purchased by a local businessman.

Mathew Evans is now the owner of the former Yankton Mall, renamed Event Central. Evans, a Yankton native, owns and operates four RV parks in Yankton and has worked at his father’s shop, Ron’s Auto Glass, for 23 years. He has served on the Yankton County Planning and Zoning commission and ran for a seat on the County Commission last year.

