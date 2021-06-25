SIOUX FALLS — A Wagner man has been found guilty of one count of Abusive Sexual Contact, and was acquitted of one count of Aggravated Sexual Abuse and one count of Abusive Sexual Contact as a result of a federal jury trial in Sioux Falls.
According to a press release from Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes, Frank Sanchez, 66, was originally indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 3, 2019.
The conviction stems from an incident between June 1, 2006, and Sept. 1, 2006, when Sanchez engaged in sexual contact with a female minor who had not attained the age of 12 years. The incident occurred while they were living with relatives in the Marty area.
The charge of conviction carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, up to life of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
A presentence investigation was ordered.
The defendant was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
