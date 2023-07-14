Accident
Buy Now

A Yankton County deputy sheriff was injured when his vehicle was struck while crossing through the intersection of Fourth Street and Broadway Avenue Friday. The deputy was en route to a domestic situation reported in the lake area.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

A Yankton County deputy sheriff sustained injuries when his patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of Fourth Street and Broadway Avenue Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department (YPD), the sheriff’s deputy was westbound on Fourth Street at 10:46 a.m. to respond to a domestic incident in the lake area. As he crossed the intersection, the cruiser was struck by a southbound vehicle. The patrol vehicle wound up in a green space on the south side of Fourth Street, where it ran over a fire hydrant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.