A Yankton County deputy sheriff sustained injuries when his patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of Fourth Street and Broadway Avenue Friday morning.
According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department (YPD), the sheriff’s deputy was westbound on Fourth Street at 10:46 a.m. to respond to a domestic incident in the lake area. As he crossed the intersection, the cruiser was struck by a southbound vehicle. The patrol vehicle wound up in a green space on the south side of Fourth Street, where it ran over a fire hydrant.
“Emergency lights were being used by the deputy at the time of the accident,” the press release said.
The deputy was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released.
No other injuries were reported, although air bags were deployed in both vehicles.
The accident snarled traffic at the intersection for a time, with YPD officers directing vehicles through the area.
Crews were on the scene for more than an hour doing clean-up.
The YPD is investigating the incident.
Also responding to the scene were the Yankton Fire Department and Yankton County EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.