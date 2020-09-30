100 Years Ago
Friday, October 1, 1920
• Several cars of businessmen have expressed their intention to cross the river and be the guests of the people of the Rosebud country for next Tuesday. The trip will give an opportunity to see the site of the proposed Mulehead dam for the development of hydro-electric power in the Missouri river.
• Manager A.L. Hess has strung lights through the Yankton theatre building so that work on its remodeling and rebuilding may proceed by night as well as by day.
75 Years Ago
Monday, October 1, 1945
• The Luebke building on west Third street, recently occupied as temporary quarters by the Booth cleaning establishment, has now been vacated and is in process of being redecorated for a new music store. John Matuska, former WNAX musician here, has moved to Yankton from Omaha and plans to have the new music store ready in another week, if possible.
• Dr. Craig S. Thoms, clergyman, educator, author and confidante and adviser to thousands of students at the University of South Dakota over the past 45 years, passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday noon.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, October 1, 1970
• Rotarians will welcome, on Sunday and Monday, the governor of this Rotary District, Peter N. LaTournette of Canby, Minn. He will address the Rotary Club of Yankton, one of the 43 clubs in his district. He will be here to obtain information on the group’s plans for its service activities and to offer suggestions on Rotary administrative matters.
• Charlie Rogers and Harry Barnes, a couple of key members of the Yankton Bucks’ defensive secondary, will act as captains for the Yankton team when they play the Brookings Bobcats Friday afternoon in Brookings.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, October 1, 1995
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.