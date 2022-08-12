PIERRE — A total of seven 21st Century Community Learning Center grants have been awarded to provide funding for academic enrichment opportunities for students. This year’s grant recipients join 32 existing grant recipients.
Grants range from $50,000 to $250,000 a year. These grants support out-of-school time activities. School districts, along with community-based organizations and faith-based organizations, are eligible to apply. Projects are funded for a period of five years based upon successful implementation and annual reviews.
Among this year’s recipients:
• Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Plains — Boys and Girls Club of Vermillion
The 21st Century Community Learning Centers provide a range of high-quality services that support student learning and development. Academic enrichment, tutoring, mentoring, homework help, music, arts, sports, and cultural activities are key components of the grants. The learning centers also offer literacy and other educational services to families of participating children.
The program is authorized under Title IV, Part B of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965.
