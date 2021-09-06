BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University (SDSU) faculty, staff and Extension specialists invite the public to the Local Foods Education Center on Monday, Sept. 13, for an evening of home and market garden tours, demonstrations and educational booths. The Home and Market Garden Field Day will be held from to 5-7 p.m. CDT at the center, located at 1600 Medary Ave. in Brookings.
“Demonstrations will be spread out throughout the Local Foods Education Center, allowing participants to freely go from one station to another,” says Kristine Lang, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist. “Attendees should come prepared to learn about crop production, including tomatoes, pumpkins and grapes, and take in demonstrations on insects, food safety and native plants.”
Experts from McCrory Gardens, the SDSU Extension Farm to School Program, the SDSU Plant Diagnostic Clinic and the SDSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program will be on hand to answer questions and share resources with attendees.
There is no need to pre-register for this event, which will be held primarily outdoors, rain or shine.
For more information on the event, visit the SDSU Extension Events page (extension.sdstate.edu/events).
