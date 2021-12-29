CASES DISPOSED:
DEC. 18-24, 2021
Chase Thomas Huber, Beresford; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Diane Baker, 609 James Place, Yankton; Violation – stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signals/lights; $348.50.
Michael Ray Selwyn, Sioux Falls; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Monte Charlton Clay Jr., Des Moines, Iowa; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Morghan L. Hallberg, 119 Richard St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Julieann Milk, 2400 Douglas Ave., Lot 3, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Christina Selene Wolford, 2403 W. City Limits Rd., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Cristina Marie Nelson, 314½ W. Fourth St., Yankton; Petty theft second degree - $400 or less; $236.32; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Levi Lamotte, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Lynn Ray Maier, Gayville; Overweight on axle; $231.50.
Monte Leon Bender, Tea; Overweight on axle; $635.50.
Victor Jerome, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Jessie Lewis III, 300½ Fourth St., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Duane Baas, 410 E. Fourth St., Yankton; Check out time enforced; $122.50.
Harrison John Peetz, Lincoln, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Cody Alan Martin, Ethan; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lisa M. Irwin, 405 Belmont Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Hollyson Clark Charlestin, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Douglas Alan Little, Sioux Falls; Violation of protection order; Dismissed by prosecutor; Violation of protection order; Recharged by information.
Tianna Danae Lopez, 31133 434th Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jessica Katherine Engler, 215 E. Eighth St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Terry Bitsos, 709 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Sexual contact without consent with person capable of consent; Recharged by complaint; Sexual contact without consent with person capable of consent; Recharged by information.
Eric Williams, 1004 Walnut St., Apt. 5, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Gaberiel T. M. Ziegenbein, Hartington, Neb.; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Benjamin C. Roberts, Vermillion; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Jaime Lynne Stark, 2403 W. City Limits Rd., Apt. 318, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Derrick Joe Elledge, Welch, Okla.; Expired annual inspection; $182.50.
David Robert Pugh, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Shay Lauran Sorensen, 1209 W. 11th St., Yankton; Possession of controlled substance in Schedule I or II; $687.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and a credit of 91 days; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismiss by prosecutor; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Joseph Thornton, 401 Maple St., Yankton; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Zachary M. Stark, Lesterville; Arrest prior to request for extradition; Extradited.
Theodore Thornton Sr., Lesterville; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; $681.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and a credit of 59 days served; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Samara Denise Sorensen, Tea; License not in possession; $107.50.
Stone Von Shallberg, Phoenix, Ariz.; Fishing without license – non-resident; $182.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Taylor Weber, 500 Kirby St., Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume or possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Ismael Ernesto Antigua, 2010 Burleigh St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Randy Scott Wolford, 412 E. Fifth St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Robert Nissen, 307 Pine St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Jesse Watts, 305 Pine St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Shelly Marie Pittman, 1405 Belair Rd., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Evan William Frances Highland, 814 Locust St., Yankton; Left turn on red violation; $132.50.
Michael Brister, 609 Capital St., Yankton; Bond – no contact terms – misdemeanor violation of no contact provision; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Defendant prohibited from contacting victim prior to court appearance; Recharged by information.
Ashley L. Fulton, Sidney, Neb.; Insufficient number personal flotation device; $122.50.
Travon Luis Pearman, Miami Gardens, Fla.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Yai Deng Godge Yai, Sioux Falls; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Joel Robert Campbell, Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada; Overweight on axle; $246.50.
Sophia Adams, 309 Linn St., Yankton; No proper license plates on vehicle; $132.50.
CASES DISPOSED:
DEC. 11-17, 2021
Andrew A. Hofer, Olivet; Improper highway entry; $132.50.
Andreana J. Sharpback Lujan, Winnebago, Neb.; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Gary Cournoyer, 1021 Walnut St., Apt. A7, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of prescription, non-prescription drugs or controlled substances in jail; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years suspended; 4 years probation; Possession of prescription, non-prescription drugs or controlled substances in jail; Recharged by information; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Laura Ann Hofer, Watertown; Traffic in/substitutes plates; $296.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Brett Lee Cramblett, Gayville; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $498.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; 3 years probation; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Possession of forged instrument with intent to defraud; Not sustained at preliminary hearing/grand jury; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Paige Elizabeth Heckenaible, Freeman; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Quianyu Liu, 2800 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Operator assure passenger 5-18 wear seat belts; $25; Operator assure passenger 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Prabhjot Singh, Sasktoon, Saskatchewan, Canada; Overweight axle; $680.50.
Nancy Marie Nielson, Volin; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Roger Leroy Wekmeister, Hays, Kan.; Overweight on axle; $205.50.
Alian Castillo Loriga, 2816 S.W. Jim River Rd., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Kevin Lee Kirschenman, Menno; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Joseph R. Stimart, 1017 Walnut St., Apt. C6, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Tiffany Ann Gednalske, 2200 Douglas Ave., Lot 22, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Keith Coleman, Powder Springs, Ga.; Municipal speeding; $111.50.
Darren J. Ferner, North Sioux City; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Luis Velazquez Ortega, 2008 Broadway Ave. #55, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Traffic in/substitute plates; $296.50; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
James Jones-Smith, Vermillion; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $78.50; Possession of two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Possession of two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Colin Muth, 502 Burgess Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Kelby Daniel Kruse, 906 E. 13th St., Yankton; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $232.50.
Kyle William Phillips, Lyons, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Eshette Megosha, Sioux Falls; Illegal lane change; $132.50.
John J. Hickey, Juniata, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Matthew Rodney Tyler Marzolf, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 302, Yankton; Failure to stop after accident with unattended vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Matthew Marzolf, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 302, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Cody Dejong, 701 W. 15th St., Yankton; Exhibition driving; $132.50; Eluding; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Reckless driving; Recharged by information; Eluding; Recharged by information.
Brian Bruce Schmidt, Sioux Falls; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Adrianne F. Kotalik, 1407 Ash St., Yankton; Disobey traffic signs – not stop; $126.50.
Dawson Tyrus Ulmer, Menno; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Davinder Singh Purewal, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; Overweight on axle; $281.50.
Sidney R. Buchholtz, 1318 Burleigh St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; Traffic in/substitute plates; $296.50; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Lea Marie Neby, 409 Capitol St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Loyda Yesenia Reyna Zapon, 2800 Broadway Ave., Lot R, Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Dan VanOsdel, 2405 W. City Limits Rd., Apt. 121, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Brian Keith Engel, McGregor, Minn.; Trespass to hunt, non-resident (knowing); $578.50; License revoked for 1 year.
