If fishing is not an escape from life, but a deeper immersion into it, then the life of Norman “Captain Norm” Blaalid was a vibrant expression of that truth.
The Lesterville native died suddenly of natural causes in Flagstaff, Arizona, last week as he and his wife JoAnn were returning to summer in Yankton.
Since 2009, Blaalid and JoAnn, former owners of Captain Norm’s, a minimart, café and bait shop, were semi-retired, wintering in Arizona and returning to Yankton for the warm months. Their youngest daughter, Lisa Daugherty, took over the operation of the business, and eventually bought it.
“I really had an attachment to him and the bait shop,” Daugherty told the Press & Dakotan. “We chopped so much wood by hand — and we had matching flannels. We did a lot of rigs for fishing by hand, we made a lot of weights by hand. I went with him in the river with big nets to seine minnows.”
Most people are afraid to take their children in the river, she said.
“He would say, ‘Don’t drop that damn net,’ and the water would be up to my chin,” Daugherty said. “When it would rain all night, he would come wake me up with a flashlight in an ice cream pail and we would pick our own worms.”
Blaalid was such a hard worker and took pride in everything he did, she said.
“I just loved it. I was a tomboy,” Daugherty said. “We would work until midnight or two in the morning, and I would fall asleep in the van. I would wake up, and we would be, like, in Pierre just in time to put the boat in at daybreak.”
Though the Blaalid family cooked up many a fish fry for its patrons, Lisa said her fondest memories of her father were of his cooking for the family.
“He would smoke prime rib in the fireplace for the holidays,” she said. “He was just so. Everything he did was really unique. He didn’t take any short cuts.”
Other family activities included motorcycles, camping, working on the family farm, four-wheeling, snow mobiling, fishing and ice fishing.
“He had a love of fishing,” his son, Kevin Blaalid, told the Press & Dakotan. “That’s all we did growing up. We went fishing — our job was selling bait and tackle — and work. Everything surrounded fish.”
“If it was your birthday, we went fishing. Anniversary? We went fishing,” JoAnn Blaalid said. “For everything that happened, we have him holding a fish.”
The Blaalids would wake their children up sometimes at 2 a.m. to leave for a fishing trip, said Kevin.
“I was probably 10 years old and my dad was showing us how to throw out the line,” Kevin said. “He was at the end of the dock and he was throwing it out …”
“… and there was a rotten board and he just fell into the water,” JoAnn added.
It was still cold out. Blaalid’s parka was soaked and his arm was sprained.
“We were riding around half the night looking for an emergency room to go and get his arm worked on, and a dryer for his coat,” she said.
On another occasion, Blaalid caught a three-to-four pound walleye, which he decided to tag and return to Lake Yankton, offering a reward of $250 to whomever caught it, JoAnn said.
“We had to make a hole in the ice and make this big thing about how we’re putting it in there,” she said. “And everybody just ran with it. The P&D heard about it! It was a big story, ‘Who’s going to catch it?’ Nobody ever did catch it.”
When the family wasn’t directly engaged in fishing, there was always plenty going on at the bait shop, located on South Dakota Highway 52 west of Yankton, which Blaalid and his wife opened in 1969.
“That was our life,” Kevin said. “We lived right behind the bait shop. Cousins would come and stay for the summer. ”
JoAnn added that the Blaalids always had a house full of guests.
Initially, the family lived in a mobile home behind the bait shop, but, ultimately, the Blaalids built a home there.
“My basement was for storage, and then they made a ramp for me that goes down to the basement that connects to it, so I never had to go outside,” JoAnn said.
Though the whole family — parents, Kevin and Lisa and their siblings Wayne and Julie — worked hard, the job also had its lighter moments.
“I was about 10, and I think my grandpa had to go to dialysis,” Daugherty said. “So I’m like, ‘Well, I’ll help you, dad, but I’m going to wear my Chicago roller skates,’ because I just got these damn things and wouldn’t take them off. He’s like, ‘OK.’ I’m skating around the place and outside in the parking lot, and I remember spilling milk on these people. He shook his head a lot. It was just like, ‘What are you going to do next?’”
The family also helped patrons gain familiarity with fishing, often offering advice on bait and equipment.
“I remember a single mom came in with her three boys, they wanted to go fishing and she didn’t have a clue what to do,” JoAnn said. “We got the little boys rigged up with a little rod, reel and got her some bait. She was all ready to go catch fish and she was as excited as the boys.”
When the woman returned less than 30 minutes later, the Blaalids suspected that one of the boys might have lost his rod in the water by accident.
“She came in and she had a northern (pike) in her purse,” JoAnn said. “She said to me, ‘I don’t know what to do with this slimy fish!’ So, Norm cleaned it up for her, so she could take it home, and I gave her a bucket.”
Blaalid taught his family to recycle and repurpose, never just throwing things away, she said.
“He would make his own greeting cards,” JoAnn said. “Those are the ones the kids saved.”
They were “Dad originals,” added Kevin.
“He’d make his own signs. He’d cut out letters,” she said. “Wayne called it a ‘kidnapping style’ sign.”
In addition to the many family fishing trips and playing cards, other fond memories include breakfasts of bullhead with eggs, Kevin said.
“He was a true Norwegian,” JoAnn said. “He could have made fish every meal and it wouldn’t have bothered him.”
Though many people knew Blaalid as “Captain Norm,” not many knew that he was actually a river boat captain.
Earning his inland waters captain’s license was one of his proudest moments, JoAnn said. For years, he offered tours of Lewis & Clark Lake on a paddle-wheel river boat called the “Donna Mae,” which, unfortunately, burned.
“I have a replica of it,” Lisa said.
The replica, which will be on display at the funeral, was made around 1990 by one of the owners of A&L Marine, who died the day after completing it, she said.
On holidays there were always random visitors at the Blaalids, she said.
“We’re like, half the time, ‘Who are they?’ Well, they didn’t have anywhere to go, so he would just invite them in.”
“My dad was just one of a kind,” Lisa said. “One of his things he always said was, ‘You know, everyone has good in them, with some, it’s just harder to find. My dad liked being kind to everyone. He was always helping somebody.”
———
One of the things Blaalid saved were the many photos he took of customers. The family asks that anyone interested, who thinks they might have taken a photo with Blaalid, come by Captain Norm’s, look through the photos and take the ones they are in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.