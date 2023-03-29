Suspect Appears In Court

A Yankton man charged in two separate criminal cases in Yankton County, as well as a third case in Charles Mix County, had his first court appearance Wednesday in connection with a police standoff and hostage-taking incident last week.
Ricky Leroy German, 61, appeared in a Yankton courtroom before Magistrate Judge Kasey Sorensen, facing charges in connection with a hostage situation in Yankton last week and a case of forgery and theft that dates to February.
The complexities of last week’s incident have led to numerous charges being brought against German including:
• one count of contempt — a class 2 misdemeanor, with a penalty of 30 days in a county jail, a $500 fine or both;
• one count of aggravated assault — a class 3 felony, with a maximum possible penalty of 15 years in the penitentiary, a $15,000 fine or both;
• one count of aggravated assault domestic — also a class 3 felony;
• two counts of first-degree kidnapping — also a class 3 felony;
• two counts of second-degree kidnapping — a class 2 felony, with 25 years of imprisonment and an optional fine of $50,000;
• two counts of false imprisonment —class 1 misdemeanor, with one year imprisonment in a county jail or a $2,000 fine or both and class 2 misdemeanor, carrying a penalty of 30 days imprisonment in a county jail or $500 fine or both;
•one count of unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance — a class 6 felony, with possible incarceration of up to one year
• possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance — a class 5 felony, carrying the same penalties as class six felonies.
At the status hearing, Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Debra Lillie told the judge that the prosecution plans to proceed with a grand jury indictment.
A $200,000 cash-only bail has been set. German, a registered sex offender, is currently in custody in Yankton.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, local law enforcement was contacted at 3:13 p.m. last Thursday by South Dakota Department of Corrections parole agents to check on a male parolee at his residence, 1701 College Street. Law enforcement officers surrounded the house and knocked, announcing their presence. They reported not receiving a response. They also reported the smell of marijuana emanating from the residence. When provided keys by the landlord, officers discovered that the front door had been barricaded and were unable to breach the back door. Ultimately, officers breached the front entrance.
When they entered the residence, a male occupant ran into a northwest bedroom and closed the door. Officers were not able to force the door open.
“The man yelled that he had a gun and that he had two people in the room with him,” Yankton Police Officer Jericho Osborne said in the affidavit. “I began to negotiate with Ricky through the door to allow (them) to go.”
The hostages were identified in court documents as DZ and SR, German’s girlfriend, who officers could hear through the door crying. German did let DZ go, but would not release SR, Osborne said.
The affidavit also says that German told police he had ingested methamphetamine approximately two hours prior to contact with law enforcement. Later, he allegedly told officers he was holding SR with an air rifle, which prompted a decision to breach the bedroom door. German, who was not holding the weapon, was subdued by police, who also removed SR from the room.
Court documents say the standoff lasted approximately an hour and 40 minutes.
Osborne added that on executing a search warrant of the premises, officers found a “green, leafy substance” and a glass pipe. The pipe was field tested and indicated the presence of methamphetamine, he said. German did not comply with the search warrant for his urine, Osborne noted.
In a separate Yankton case, German is also facing charges in connection with two incidents of passing false checks in Stringerz Bar and Grill.
According to the criminal complaint filed earlier this month, German is being charged with one count of forgery, a class 5 and a count of second-degree petty theft.
German is being represented by the Horn Law Office of Yankton in both cases. Prosecution of both cases is expected to run concurrently.
German’s next appearance for both Yankton cases is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 6.
Meanwhile in a third criminal case, German is heading for trial in Charles Mix County.
That case stems from a traffic stop of German last June. At the time, he was on parole though court records do not specify why.
In that case, German is facing five counts, including one for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, a class 5 felony; one count of distribution/manufacture of a drug/schedule II controlled substance, a class 3 felony; and one count of possession or use of drug paraphernalia by a driver, a class 2 misdemeanor; one count of possession of marijuana, a class 1 misdemeanor; and a parole violation.
That trial is set to begin in Charles Mix County on May 15.
