Suspect Appears In Court
Courtesy Photo

A Yankton man charged in two separate criminal cases in Yankton County, as well as a third case in Charles Mix County, had his first court appearance Wednesday in connection with a police standoff and hostage-taking incident last week.

Ricky Leroy German, 61, appeared in a Yankton courtroom before Magistrate Judge Kasey Sorensen, facing charges in connection with a hostage situation in Yankton last week and a case of forgery and theft that dates to February.

