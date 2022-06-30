CASES DISPOSED: JUNE 18-24, 2022
Michael Denis Helfrich, Mission Hill, Fail to stop or slow down for school bus, $132.50.
Aaron Fredrick Bomar, 301 Bunker Ln., Apt 13, Yankton, No drivers license, $132.50.
Aaron Blackwell, 2804 W 23rd St., Yankton, Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, $132.50.
Loyda Yesenia Reynazapon, 2800 Broadway Ave., Yankton, Speeding on other roadways, $137.50.
Sasha Renteria, Tabor, Speeding on other roadways, $117.50.
Roland Young, Niobrara, NE, Speeding on other roadways, $117.50.
Lonnie Bugg, 305 Douglas Ave., Apt B, Yankton, Speeding other roadways, $232.50.
Amy Nicole Hunter, Sioux Falls, Speeding on Four-Lane in rural areas, $117.50.
Darlene Mae Jensen, 511 Eastside Dr., Yankton, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Brian Lynn Kopp, 1713 Walnut St., Yankton, Speeding on other roadways, $97.50.
Jorge Montero, 2800 Broadway Ave., Lot 29, Yankton, Speeding on other roadways, $97.50.
Kaycee Rae Ferguson, Bloomfield, NE Driving with suspended (not revoked) license, Dismissed, not timely filed.
Russell James Reiner, 1307 W 8th St., Yankton, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Kaitlyn Kay Thomas, 606 ½ Riverside Dr., Speed on four-lane in rural areas, $97.50.
Carter Adam Shackle, Elk River, Fishing without a license – non-resident, $182.50.
Daniel J Jessen, Crofton, NE, Speeding on other roadways, $157.50.
