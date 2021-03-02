NAIA Track Meet Aims For COVID Safety

COVID-19 safety will take the field at the first NAIA national championship to be held in a year.
The 56th annual NAIA Men’s & 41st Annual NAIA Women’s Indoor Track & Field National Championships kick off today (Wednesday) at Mount Marty University’s (MMU) Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
Sponsored by Dakota State University (Madison), the event was originally slated for the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, but that facility’s COVID restriction plan negated its ability to hold the event.
The arrival of COVID-19 sidelined all NAIA championships until now. This event marks a first stpe towards a return to normalcy for NAIA, MMU and the Yankton Community.
MMU’s offer of its new 100,000-square-foot facility as the venue was accepted and a rigorous COVID plan drawn up to meet safety requirements. The three-day event was extended to four days in compliance with the plan’s occupancy limits, and rigorous COVID screening will continue throughout the event, as well as required masking, social distancing and sanitization.
“When we agreed to utilize our brand-new facility for this event, we kept at the forefront the safety of the students, the coaches, all of the workers that would be working the event, and then, also the Yankton community itself,” MMU Athletic Director Chris Kassin told the Press & Dakotan. “The restrictions were a non-negotiable component of moving the event to Yankton and include arrival testing and mandatory testing every 48 hours for the duration of the event, which for some will be as many as three tests.”
For participants, COVID testing began at their home campuses prior to departure.
“They tested before they left campus and — all athletes, staff, coaches — everybody’s getting tested Tuesday,” he said. “And we’ll continue to monitor, require masks, keep fieldhouse numbers low and, hopefully, keep COVID away from this event.”
Because the event is drawing more than 100 teams from around the country, with as many as 30 participants per team, COVID precautions are key to avoiding the spread of the virus.
“We worked with teams quite a bit in advance of the event, as well on various safety precautions: how to travel, how to reduce their own risk while they travel here and in advance or travel,” Chesney Sallee, NAIA’s vice president of Membership Value and Governance, told the Press & Dakotan. “Everybody traveling here to Yankton and those individuals who might be local were required to test negative before they ever got on the bus or on the plane to come here.”
Arrival testing began Tuesday morning at MMU’s Cimpl Arena.
“We have in the neighborhood of 1,100 participants total and we expect to test about 800 people today,” Sallee said Tuesday morning. “We’ve also connected with Avera in providing quick PCR tests, which are the gold standard in terms of accuracy. So if we have any positive tests on site, that person will immediately go over to Avera to get a PCR test and get that confirmed.”
Results can be obtained from Avera in about 24 hours, she said, adding that unless they are cleared by a COVID test, athletes will not be allowed into the fieldhouse.
“Basically, they have to be tested before they can even go over to the venue and practice,” Sallee said. “Today is the one day of practice. If they want to get on the track and kind of feel it out for themselves before competition starts, today is the day to do that.”
Chesney said organizers worked with a medical advisory panel, physicians, an epidemiologist and other experts in the field, as well as an athletic trainer, to develop the various protocols.
“A test is a snapshot in time. It doesn’t prevent you from contracting the virus or guarantee that you won’t contract the virus,” she said. “That’s part of why the layering of testing with all of the other behavioral protocols is so important.”
The NAIA appreciates how MMU administrators stepped up with a place to hold the event, Sallee said.
“We wanted to find a way to host a national championship in a way that we really felt comfortable with the safety,” Sallee said. “We also want to ensure that we are not just looking out to safeguard the health and safety of our participants, but also of Yankton, the host community.”
———
For more information visit, www.naia.org/sports/wtrack-ind/index .
