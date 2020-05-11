100 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 12, 1920
• Milwaukee train service north was somewhat interrupted this morning on account of washouts along the line.
• There was an excessive rain record in Yankton yesterday and last night. Anything over two inches and a half in 24 hours is called excessive. And the record showed 2.69 inches from 7 o’clock yesterday morning to 7 this morning. Of that, 1.95 inches came after 8 o’clock last evening.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, May 12, 1945
• A class of 18 alien residents of Yankton and adjoining counties were admitted to full citizenship in a ceremony held shortly after 10 a.m. today before Judge C.C. Puckett in circuit court.
• Increasingly tighter sugar rationing, cutting industrial users to 50 percent of their pre-war supply, appeared in prospect for mid-year today. Sugar allotments to householders for home canning will be reduced and it will be a lot harder to get them from local rationing boards.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 12, 1970
• At the reorganization of the Yankton City Commission Monday evening Don Couch was elected mayor to succeed Robert E. Roper.
• Statistics compiled for the 1970 observance of National Hospital Week show that since Sacred Heart opened its doors to the sick on Nov. 4, 1897 to June 30, 1969 there have been 227,224 inpatients given care and treatment, also 146,121 outpatients cared for. In addition, 22,607 babies were born in that period.
25 Years Ago
Friday, May 12, 1995
• While flooding has kept Yankton area farmers from growing crops, 50 of them decided Thursday to raise something else – their voices and their hopes. The busload of local farmers joined a crowd of 300 at the Ramkota Inn in Watertown for a meeting with state and federal officials.
• To help youngsters cope in the tragic aftermath of the April 19 terrorist bombing of the Federal Building in Oklahoma City, Okla., the University of South Dakota will host “Helping Children Heal,” a five-day American Red Cross national hotline to provide mental health services for children childcare providers.
