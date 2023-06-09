Jackley: Focus On Prevention And Treatment In Fight Against Illegal Drugs

Drugs remain a high priority for new Attorney General (AG) Marty Jackley.
“One of the reasons the jails are overflowing is the controlled-substance epidemic,” Jackley told the Press & Dakotan. “We’re seeing a continued influx of methamphetamine use — add fentanyl to it — which has resulted in more violent crime, which, certainly, we’re always jailing or putting in the penitentiary.”
He noted last week’s hearing for Scotland shooter Francis Lange, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the 2021 shootings of five individuals, three of which died.
“I’m in the Lange plea hearing and the issue of substance abuse comes up from the psychiatrist’s testimony,” Jackley said. “You just see that more and more in our cases. It’s a driving force.”
It’s also the reason that attorneys general have uniformly asked the federal government to focus on the borders of Mexico and immigration policy there, he said.
“Because that’s where the meth is coming from,” Jackley said. “The fentanyl is being made in China but coming through the borders in Mexico to get to the United States.”
The presence of drug cartels in the state would be consistent with the increase in illegal substance abuse, he said.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s a greater presence than when I was attorney general before but it remains a concern,” Jackley said. “It’s explained by some as why we’re seeing more xylazine (horse tranquilizer, highly lethal and addictive to humans) because they’re using it as a cutting agent, because they can get more out of the drug that way.”
Due to the increased availability of highly addictive drugs, a stronger approach to prevention and treatment is needed, he said, adding that the state is due approximately $80 million in settlement of the opioid litigation started by Jackley in his previous term as attorney general.
“A lot of those funds went to the Department of Social Services and the Department of Health,” Jackley said. “I’ve asked the Legislature (to use) those funds for treatment facilities in western and eastern South Dakota. Addressing the overcrowding issue, particularly with the women’s prison, I have to believe upwards of 80%-90% of our female incarcerated prisoners. It’s all addiction related. It’s not violent crime.”
Also, the presence of interstate highways facilitates drug trafficking and has to be factored into stopping it, he said.
“One thing we do well in South Dakota — and we need to because of our reservations that are kind of interspersed across the state — we have task forces that combine tribal, state and federal resources,” Jackley said. “We’re also able to address the various jurisdictional components and I want to continue that as attorney general.”
For example, tribal officers can request to be trained alongside state officers, he said, adding that this comes at no cost to the tribe.
“They’re building, Number 1, trust relationships. Number 2, they’re learning the same techniques when it comes to use of force, how to handle witnesses, how to handle evidence, so that when we have those cross-jurisdictional prosecutions, it’s all done consistently,” Jackley said. “The other thing that we do well, and we need to do more of, are the memorandums of understanding like we had with Crow Creek. I recently met as a new attorney general with the Standing Rock authorities to have a memorandum of understanding in place.”
Often it is politicians who create jurisdictional issues, not law enforcement, he said.
“The law enforcement officers on the ground are finding ways to work together, to do prisoner transports, to find a way to get support to the task forces, to bring the memorandums of understanding to the politicians, and overall, I would say we do a good job of it,” Jackley said. “We need to continue to make sure on the law enforcement side that we’re not letting politics get in the way, that we are continuing to work task forces together, and that doesn’t include just violent crimes.”
On another topic, efforts to address the number of missing in the state are gaining ground, he said.
“We have a dedicated person that is engaged in awareness, preparing the website and doing a variety of different things when it comes to indigenous missing persons, but you have to recognize, it’s one person.” Jackley said. “One of the things that I did as a new attorney general is put that position under the DCI structured leadership. So, she has a DCI supervisor. If she needs investigative help, she has at her fingertips 66 DCI agents.”
He confirmed that there are a great deal of missing persons in the state, that many are tribal members, and that, sadly, many are also juveniles.
“We’re working to Number 1, identify to give peace to the family and give answers and, Number 2, to hold people responsible for what they did, Jackley said.
He referred to the case of Anna Mae Aquash, a Micmac tribal member from Canada, whose body was found in 1976, along State Road 73 in the northeast corner of the Pine Ridge Reservation.
“She would have been the highest-ranking female of the American Indian Movement, and she was kidnapped, sexually abused and murdered,” Jackley said. “It was the state of South Dakota that joined in with the tribe, with the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), and brought a state prosecution.”
Jackley successfully prosecuted the case against John Graham, who is currently incarcerated for killing Aquash.
“We care, and that was a significant effort,” he said.
