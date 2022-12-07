OMAHA, Neb. —The end of flow support for the 2022 Missouri River navigation season ended Nov. 21 as releases were reduced toward winter rates at Gavins Point Dam.
“Releases from Gavins Point Dam are being reduced to the winter release of 12,000 cubic feet per second (cfs),” said John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
“Releases from Gavins Point are currently 13,000 cfs and we will reduce releases to 12,000 by Dec. 11. We will closely monitor river conditions, and releases will be adjusted this winter to the extent practical to lessen the impacts of river ice formation on stages in the lower river.”
As the colder, winter temperatures enter the basin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will closely monitor Missouri River ice conditions between the System reservoirs and downstream of Gavins Point Dam for potential ice jams that could impact river stages and water intakes.
