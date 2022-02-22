MONROE — A 26-year-old Montrose man has been identified as the person who died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Monroe in Turner County.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2015 Freightliner Bucket Truck was westbound on 269th Street when it failed to stop for a posted stop sign at the intersection with 446th Avenue about three miles west of Monroe at 10:43 a.m. last Thursday. The truck collided with a 2012 Ford Fusion that was northbound on 446th Avenue.
Matthew Benson, the truck driver, was not wearing a seat belt and was partially thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Katherine Ruzhitsky, 27, of Sioux Falls, was the driver of the Ford. She was wearing a seat belt and suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
