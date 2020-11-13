Annual Holiday Festival of Lights Slated Dec. 3

Yankton’s annual Holiday Festival of Lights will still go on this year, but some changes are in store due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3. The Yankton City Commission approved of the festival plans on Monday including requests for special events parking and fireworks.
“We think now more than ever is a good time to spread cheer and joy in Yankton.” says Brittany LaCroix, event and promotion coordinator for the City of Yankton. “With events being canceled because of the pandemic, this is one event we will be able to have successfully while still being safe.”
To open the evening, the Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place near the Meridian Bridge. The ceremony will be virtual this year and it will be livestreamed on the Yankton Holiday Festival of Lights Facebook group page and the Holiday Festival of Lights website yanktonfestivaloflights.com, at 5:30 p.m.
“there will not be a traditional tree lighting like we have in the past because it is a small area and a lot of people come to watch, so it can be hard to keep people socially distanced,” LaCroix said.
After the Tree Lighting Ceremony, there will be fireworks from the Meridian Bridge. LaCroix said the top level of the bridge will be closed to the public starting at 4:30 p.m. and the lower deck will be closed starting at 5:30 p.m.
“Fireworks will begin around 5:50 p.m. to kick off the Parade of Lights. We felt it made more sense to have fireworks before the parade rather than after because the parade will end for people at different times, depending on where they are,” she said.
The Parade of Lights will begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3. This year, there will be a modified, extended parade route to help community members stay socially distant.
LaCroix said the parade’s staging area will be in the parking lot near the softball fields and boat dock in Riverside Park. Then the parade will head west on Levee St., which turns into Riverside Drive by the bridge. The parade will pass by the lit tree next to the bridge, head north on Cedar St., then head east on Third St. and conclude at Burleigh St.
As of now, the Parade of Lights is accepting float entries until Monday, Nov. 23. It is free to enter and you can register online at yanktonfestivaloflights.com. The parade float numbers grow each year; last year, the parade featured 74 floats.
“We have the biggest parade in southeast South Dakota so far and we would like to continue that trend,” LaCroix said.
This year’s theme is “Santa’s Workshop.” Floats should have lots of lights and entrants are expected to keep the route clean. The City of Yankton asks that these floats not have any Santa Clauses as the Yankton Fire Department will escort Santa through the parade.
Due to the pandemic, participants will not be allowed to hand anything out to the crowd during the parade. Also, First Dakota National Bank will not be offering hot chocolate in order to minimize contact between many people.
People are encouraged to dress warmly as the show will go on no matter the weather.
LaCroix said, “It’s a great way to be involved and give back to the community during these trying times.”
For more information about the Holiday Festival of Lights and to register your float for the Parade of Lights, go to yanktonfestivaloflights.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.