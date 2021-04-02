100 Years Ago
Sunday, April 3, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 3, 1946
• Yankton will launch a program designed to make the Meridian highway bridge here eventually toll-free as the result of Tuesday’s special election.
• Norman E. Davis, 79, prominent farmer of the Walshtown community and one-time state legislator, died suddenly last evening at the farm home of his son, Donald Davis.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, April 3, 1971
• An address of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs was interrupted Friday afternoon at the University of South Dakota by anti-war demonstrators. William H. Sullivan was speaking on the subject “Conditions for Peace in Asia” at the third session of the Conference on International Conflict.
• Jerome Gallagher, head of the Yankton College Art Department, has accepted an invitation to judge the Northeast Nebraska Artists Association spring exhibit at Norfolk April 19-24. It is estimated that some 160 paintings by the 60-member organization will be on display.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 3, 1996
• Unless otherwise posted, speed limits on Yankton County roads will remain 55 miles per hour. Yankton County commissioners voted 5-0 for a resolution to maintain the county’s speed limits.
• The University of South Dakota added a third Truman Scholarship winner to its student body when the Student Association president won the prestigious national award last month. Jeff Navin of Sioux Falls was one of 70 Truman winners this year. He was given a $30,000 scholarship.
