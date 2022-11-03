100 Years Ago
Saturday, November 4, 1922
• A few days ago a long string of empty cars was noted going west on the Milwaukee. Today some of those empties came back loaded. Eighteen of the cars were filled with cattle, many of them white faced steers. There were hogs in plenty, and all kinds of produce from points west.
• The Yankton Candy Kitchen opened a new department today, and from now on will serve full meals. Carnations were being distributed to all patrons today by Miss Victoria Damicos, 4 years old, and Miss Marie Reedy.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 4, 1947
• The dark and damp, dreary weather which has been hovering over Yankton and most of eastern South Dakota continued into the sixth day today, with .34 of an inch of moisture recorded here during the early morning hours to bring the total rainfall since last Thursday to 1.40 inches. While the weather hasn’t been too pleasant for the city dwellers, the damp atmosphere is bringing smiles of satisfaction to farmers who are welcoming the soaking rains.
• With 77 students practicing with the Yankton College a cappella choir this fall, Miss Ida Clawson Hunt, director, is making plans for several public appearances of the choir during the school year. One of the undertakings of the group will be the presentation of a minstrel show as a project to raise funds for new robes and risers. The minstrel show will be presented before the Christmas holiday.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, November 4, 1972
• Five precincts in Yankton County and one in Bon Homme County have been chosen as “key precincts” by the American Broadcasting Company. “Key precincts” are selected as representing a balanced sample of voting on the basis of past voting history, geographical and population considerations. The precincts are Precincts 12, 17, 21, and 24 in Yankton County and Tabor in Bon Homme County.
• Invading Hartington blitzed Niobrara 46-8 last night in the season closer for both teams. Mark Hegert, Hartington quarterback, flipped five touchdown passes in his season finale.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 4, 1997
• Yankton’s 500,000 gallon water tower located on the north end of Memorial Park has been repaired and is back in service, ending a two-month project that cost the city $267,000. City Engineer Kevin Kuhl calls the routine maintenance a success, saying further inspection of the tower actually saved the city $132,000 on what was originally budgeted.
• The United States Department of Agriculture will relocate its customer service center sometime next spring. The Farm Service Agency, Rural Development, and the Natural Resources and Conservation Service offices will move into a newly-constructed building, located just south of the intersection of 31st Street and Broadway, around April 1.
