Vermillion Walmart

The Vermillion Fire EMS Department and officers of the Vermillion Police Department respond Tuesday to a report of a fire in the Vermillion Walmart at 1207 Princeton St.

 David Lias/Vermillion Plain Talk

VERMILLION — A fire in a meat cooler in Vermillion’s Walmart was contained to just the cooler Tuesday afternoon and forced the evacuation of the store for more than an hour.

According to a press release from Chief Matt Callahan of the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, units were dispatched at 2:26 p.m. to a report of fire inside the Walmart building at 1207 Princeton St.

