VERMILLION — A fire in a meat cooler in Vermillion’s Walmart was contained to just the cooler Tuesday afternoon and forced the evacuation of the store for more than an hour.
According to a press release from Chief Matt Callahan of the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, units were dispatched at 2:26 p.m. to a report of fire inside the Walmart building at 1207 Princeton St.
Upon arrival on scene, the command officer reported nothing showing from the building, and the evacuation of occupants was in progress. Mutual aid was requested from Gayville, Elk Point and Yankton fire departments. That request, however, was canceled after the command officer had assessed the scene.
Walmart employees reported that the fire began in the meat cooler and an employee had deployed a fire extinguisher. Fire personnel entered the building and found light smoke. The meat cooler had sustained fire and heat damage. Overhaul was completed and the area was ventilated. No citizens or first responders were injured during the incident.
Units remained on scene for approximately one hour. The fire was determined to be accidental and electrical in nature.
Officers from the Vermillion Police Department and staff from Vermillion Light & Power also responded to Tuesday’s fire.
