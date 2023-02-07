In celebration of National Library Lovers Month, the Yankton Community Library Foundation invites you to show your love for the library by giving them a High $5.
Donate $5 (or more) and receive a coupon for a free book from the Friends of the Library book sales and have your name displayed on our windows.
If you are out of town for the winter or unable to make it to the library, you can donate by mailing your donation to: Yankton Community Library Foundation, 515 Walnut, Yankton, SD 57078.
The Library Foundation’s exists to raise money, receive gifts and bequests, and increase public awareness for the need for a new state-of-the-art facility to meet the needs of the community. Show your love for Yankton Community Library by donating throughout February! All proceeds of the Library High $5 campaign will go to the Yankton Community Library Foundation.
