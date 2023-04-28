A Yankton man has been named to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission.
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Friday that Bruce Cull has been selected to serve on the GFP board.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 5:22 pm
In 1999, Cull was elected president of the National Field Archery Association (NFAA). He worked to move the NFAA corporate headquarters to Yankton in 2008. He is currently the NFAA Foundation Chairman-President and Director of the NFAA Easton Yankton Archer Center. He also serves on the South Dakota Transportation Commission.
“South Dakota’s natural wonder draws visitors from across the country, and it is our responsibility to preserve it for the next generation,” Noem said in a press release. “Bruce understands this and will work to share South Dakota with the world today, while preserving our state’s beauty for tomorrow. I am excited to work with him in this new role.”
Cull was born in Yankton and raised in Springfield. He graduated from the University of South Dakota at Springfield. Cull worked in the auto industry throughout the mid-1980s and started Dakota Archery and Outdoor Sports in Yankton in 1985. He is an avid lifelong hunter.
“I want to thank Gov. Noem for the opportunity to serve on the Game, Fish and Parks Commission,” said Cull. “I have had so many wonderful experiences in the South Dakota outdoors, and I want to help others see all of the beauty that this state has to offer. I am eager to work with the governor and the entire GFP Commission.”
Also Friday, Noem reappointed Travis Bies to serve another term on the GFP board.
