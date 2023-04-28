Bruce Cull

Bruce Cull

 Courtesy Photo

A Yankton man has been named to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Friday that Bruce Cull has been selected to serve on the GFP board.

