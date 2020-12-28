• A report was received at 7:09 p.m. Friday of an accident on 15th St.
• A report was received at 12:52 p.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run accident on Francis St.
• A report was received at 2:15 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle-versus-fire hydrant accident on Ferdig Ave.
• A report was received at 8:37 p.m. Sunday of a two-vehicle accident on E. 23rd St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 81.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:21 p.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on 303rd St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:48 p.m. Sunday of a non-injury accident at the intersection of Highway 50 and 429th St. near Lesterville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:05 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle-versus-sign accident at the intersection of 2nd St. and N. Washington St. in Mission Hill.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:12 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle in the ditch off of 449th Ave. near Gayville.
