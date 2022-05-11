The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, will once again be partnering with the Yankton County Extension Office to offer a Babysitting Clinic for 12- to 18-year-olds.
The objectives are to familiarize teens with the responsibilities of babysitting; provide necessary information for them to become capable, caring, trustworthy and responsible sitters; teach skills and techniques needed for teens to become competent babysitters; help teens develop confidence to handle situations that could happen when they babysit; help teens develop a positive attitude about the care of children; and prepare teens in the business aspects of babysitting. Each participant will get a training guide for the 10-hour course and will put together their own babysitting ‘goodie bag’ to take with them when they babysit.
The class will be led by 4-H trainer Lauren Hollenbeck and will take place at the Yankton Community Library. The session will consist of two days, Wednesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 26, with each day lasting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants must attend both days of the session and should bring a sack lunch. Each session is limited to 15 participants. Registration must be completed in person at the library by May 16.
For questions about the content of the babysitting clinic, contact Lauren Hollenbeck at 605-665-3387. For registration questions, contact the library at 605-668-5275.
