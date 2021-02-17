Four Killed In Two-Vehicle Accident Near Wagner

WAGNER — Four people died and another person was injured Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash west of Wagner.
According to a South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2003 Chrysler Sebring was southbound on South Dakota Highway 50 two miles west of Wagner at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday and failed to stop at the intersection. It collided in the intersection with a 2008 Jeep Cherokee which was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46.
The Chrysler went into the south ditch and started on fire. The four occupants had to be extricated. The 31-year-old female driver, a 28-year-old female passenger and a 33-year-old male passenger were transported to a Wagner hospital where they were pronounced dead. The fourth occupant, a 27-year-old male passenger, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.
The 64-year-old female driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.
None of the people involved in the crash appeared to be wearing seat belts.
Names of the five people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
