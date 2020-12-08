• A report was received at 2:47 p.m. Monday of an accident in Yankton.
• A report was received at 3:37 p.m. Monday of a two-vehicle accident on 18th St.
• A report was received at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday of an accident on Douglas Ace.
• A report was received at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday of an accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday of a two-vehicle accident on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday of a two-vehicle accident on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:54 p.m. Monday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 52.
