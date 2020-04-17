SD Newspaper Group Cancels 2020 Convention

Like many people, Jeremy Waltner is looking for the silver lining in some of the clouds hanging over his state and his profession.
For Waltner — the publisher and editor of the Freeman Courier, and former president of the South Dakota Newspaper Association (SDNA) — distance learning opportunities that could happen with the cancellation of the SDNA state convention could be one of those silver linings.
“It’s like a church service being streamed on YouTube,” he said. “You’ve got people that haven’t been in church in years, perhaps, and now they’re tuning in because it’s easy. We may see the same thing here.”
This past week, the SDNA cancelled its convention — originally scheduled for April 23-25 and then postponed to July 9-11 — in response to the current COVID-19 outbreak in the state. It is only the second time in the 135-year history of the SDNA that the state convention has been cancelled, according to SDNA Executive Director Dave Bordewyk.
“Obviously not an easy decision to make, not one they wanted to make, but probably the right decision at this point,” he said in a phone conversation Thursday afternoon. “The decision to cancel was based on two factors: one is that the timing to reschedule later this year was not ideal for us; secondly, we have a lot of member newspapers that are under a lot of financial stress.”
Had the convention been postponed again, The Lodge at Deadwood — the scheduled site for the event — would not have been available again until late fall.
“Late fall doesn’t look so good for us in terms of a convention, because we’re planning to meet again next spring,” Bordewyk said. “It’s a quick turn-around. Plus, late fall our newspapers are busy with lots of other stuff.”
The SDNA convention consists of instructional sessions, awards presentations and the annual meeting to elect the next year’s officers. The awards presentation will be done with an online presentation in early May, with election of officers also being done in an electronic meeting.
Plans for the educational sessions will be coming, with sessions spaced out over weeks instead of the two days they normally would be held.
“We had some great learning sessions planned for convention learning sessions,” Bordewyk said. “Maybe we can conduct those remotely now in the coming weeks for a way for people to still take advantage of that.”
Waltner, who was president of SDNA in 2016-17, said that making those sessions available online could be “an unintended benefit.
“I suspect we’ll see good participation from the members, both those that are regulars and those who haven’t attended. I hope so, anyway,” he said.
Waltner noted that, like the pastors and teachers in communities served by the SDNA, newspaper women and men could learn skills — not just those offered in the SDNA instructional sessions, but also those learned in providing those sessions — that will be with them moving forward.
“That’s just another resource they have when things get back to normal,” he said. “I do think that’s going to be an unintended benefit that comes out of this.”
He also hoped that his fellow newspaper women and men would not harbor any ill will towards the SDNA, or others who have made the decision to cancel events due to the pandemic.
“We’re all reacting in the best way that we know how,” he said. “We might not always agree with the decisions being made at the local and state level, but I’m pretty quick to give people a pass on decisions that are made and not made, because this is new to everybody.
“We’re all doing our best here.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.