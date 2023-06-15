Arrest
A man who matched the description of an inmate who walked away from the Yankton Minimum Unit last month was arrested in Yankton Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department, at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, a Yankton police officer was attending to another call for service in the Riverside Park area when he observed a man sitting on a park bench. According to the officer, the male matched the description of an individual who had walked away from the Yankton Minimum Unit on May 12.

