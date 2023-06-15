A man who matched the description of an inmate who walked away from the Yankton Minimum Unit last month was arrested in Yankton Wednesday.
According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department, at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, a Yankton police officer was attending to another call for service in the Riverside Park area when he observed a man sitting on a park bench. According to the officer, the male matched the description of an individual who had walked away from the Yankton Minimum Unit on May 12.
The officer made contact with the man and identified him as Michael York, 50. However, before the officer made the identification, York gave him a false name.
York was arrested for his active Yankton County warrant for second-degree escape. Failure to return to custody following a community assignment is a Class 5 felony, which carries a penalty of five years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine, and for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement, a misdemeanor offense.
At the time of his escape, York was serving a sentence for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance out of Beadle County, according to the State Department of Corrections.
A female who was with York at the time of his arrest, identified by police as Kristee Entzel, 41, was also arrested and was charged with concealing a prisoner, also a Class 5 felony.
Both York and Entzel are in custody in the Yankton County Jail.
