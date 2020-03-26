Tribe Lauds DAP Ruling

Three years after oil started flowing, a federal judge has ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct an environmental review for the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), whose route includes South Dakota.
U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg issued the ruling this week for the environmental impact statement (EIS). Boasberg, who presides over the District of Columbia, heard the case involving the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and others as plaintiffs, and the Corps of Engineers as defendant.
The underground oil pipeline, also known as the Bakken pipeline, runs 1,172 miles. The pipeline begins in the shale oil fields of northwest North Dakota and continues through South Dakota and Iowa to Illinois. The DAPL, along with the Energy Transfer Crude Oil Pipeline from Illinois to Texas, forms the Bakken system.
In a press release, the Yankton Sioux Tribe — a party in the lawsuit — hailed the decision as “a sweeping victory” in the tribe’s years-long battle against the pipeline.
The Yankton Sioux Tribe’s traditional homeland lies in southeastern South Dakota, in southern Charles Mix County on the east bank of the Missouri River. The tribe consists of approximately 11,600 members.
“We are deeply grateful for this partial victory on DAPL,” Yankton Sioux tribal vice chairman Jason Cooke said in a news release. “Hopefully, the Corps’ easement is vacated, so we can stop the flow of oil.”
While Boasberg ordered the full environmental review, his ruling doesn’t shut down the pipeline or halt further production in the meantime. However, he has ordered both sides to submit briefs on whether or not oil should remain flowing through the pipeline.
Following that process, the judge could decide to stop the oil flow.
The Press & Dakotan did not immediately receive comment Thursday from the Bakken companies or the Corps’ district office in Omaha.
National Public Radio (NPR) sought comment this week. A spokesperson for the pipeline company, Energy Transfer Partners, told NPR it doesn’t comment on current or pending litigation. A Department of Justice lawyer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the department declined to comment.
The pipeline created controversy even before its construction. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota says the pipeline running under the nearby Missouri River would harm its drinking water supply. Large, extended protests held at a site involved both Native Americans and environmental groups, among others.
THE JUDGE RULES
Boasberg addressed that segment of the pipeline in his ruling.
“In February 2017, (the Corps) concluded that granting an easement for the crossing would yield no significant environmental impact, thus exempting the agency from having to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement under the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA),” the judge said.
“In these consolidated cases, several tribes whose reservations lie near Lake Oahe challenged that decision.”
Boasberg referred to previous rulings that have served as precedents in the dispute.
“In one of many prior opinions in this case, the Court held that the agency’s decision not to issue an EIS largely complied with NEPA,” the judge said. “Yet there (we)re ‘substantial exceptions’ to such compliance, one of which being the agency’s failure to address expert comments noting that the pipeline suffered from serious flaws that could result in extensive environmental harm in the event of a spill.”
The court then ordered the Corps to consider these issues on remand, a legal process for sending back an action.
“The remand is now complete, and the tribes, not surprisingly, strongly disagree with the Corps’ most recent conclusions,” the judge noted.
In his ruling, Boasberg said he received guidance from a 2019 case, National Parks Conservation Association v. Semonite, decided by the D.C. circuit. The case dealt with the courts determining whether an agency “has adequately dealt with expert criticisms such as these,” the judge said.
“Applying ‘Semonite,’ this court ultimately concludes that too many questions remain unanswered,” Boasberg said. “Unrebutted expert critiques regarding leak-detection systems, operator safety records, adverse conditions and worst-case discharge mean that the easement approval remains ‘highly controversial’ under NEPA.”
YANKTON SIOUX RESPONSE
In its press release, the Yankton Sioux Tribe said Boasberg’s ruling granted in part the motion for a summary judgment sought by YST Chairman Robert Flying Hawk and the tribe itself.
The court’s decision also partially granted motions for summary judgment filed by the Oglala Sioux Tribe, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, the YST press release said.
The Press & Dakotan could not reach Flying Hawk for comment on Thursday. The P&D also did not immediately receive a response to emails sent to Vice Chairman Jason Cooke, Secretary Glenford “Sam” Sully and Treasurer Kenneth Cook.
In its news release, the tribe outlined its legal and historic interest in the pipeline case.
“The Yankton Sioux Tribe’s interests in DAPL are grounded in its 1851 Fort Laramie Treaty, its historical and current subsistence use of the land and water at issue, and its cultural and spiritual ties to the land and water threatened by DAPL that the tribe maintains to this day,” the news release said.
“The tribe has a long-standing history of defending its treaty and historical lands and waters against energy infrastructure project threats like DAPL and the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, which the tribe views as unlawful intrusions that jeopardize its spiritual, cultural and subsistence practices.”
The Yankton Sioux Tribe initiated its action against the Corps in 2016, following the Corps’ release of an environmental assessment and finding of no significant impact, the news release said. The finding meant the Corps deemed it unnecessary to prepare a full environmental impact statement, the release added.
In June 2017, the U.S. District Court returned the matter to the Corps to conduct further analysis of three specific issues, the Yankton Sioux said in its release.
“The Corps concluded its review in February 2019, finding its original decision was proper,” the tribe said. “The plaintiff tribes then filed amended complaints based on the remand, followed by motions for summary judgment.
Those actions led to this week’s federal court ruling.
