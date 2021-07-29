Yankton Man Dismissed From ATV Death Suit

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Yankton man has been dismissed from a wrongful death lawsuit in the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash that killed a Yankton woman, for which his son served jail time.
District Judge Bryan Meismer has dismissed Doug Nelson as a defendant with prejudice, meaning the court’s decision was final.
Jessi Anderson, 21, of Yankton was killed in the one-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of June 29, 2017, in Cedar County, Nebraska. Derrik Nelson, her boyfriend, was driving the ATV with Anderson as his passenger when he crashed into a ditch and hit a road sign.
Derrik Nelson had been drinking for several hours before driving the ATV, which belonged to his father, Doug Nelson. The elder Nelson kept the vehicle in his shed, accessible to others with the key in the ignition.
Lisa Anderson, as representative for her late daughter’s estate, has filed suit against the Nelsons individually as well as the family’s farm. Jessi Anderson was attending South Dakota State University at the time of her death.
In his ruling dismissing Doug Nelson, Meismer didn’t find a direct link between the elder Nelson’s ownership of the ATV and the fatal accident.
The judge dismissed the claim on those grounds because Derrik Nelson was living on his own and wasn’t part of his family’s household. In addition, Doug Nelson had no awareness of his son’s actions the night of the fatal accident. The ATV also wasn’t used for business reasons at the time of the collision.
In addition, the judge didn’t find that Doug Nelson placing the ATV in an unlocked shop with the key in the ignition constituted negligence or an invitation for the son to take the vehicle for personal use.
While Doug Nelson was dismissed from further legal action, two parties —Derrik Nelson and the Nelson Farms family operation — remain defendants in the civil lawsuit. A pre-trial conference scheduled for this week has been continued until Oct. 25.
The Nelsons have already gone through the court system.
The case went to Cedar County District Court, where Derrik Nelson pleaded no contest in September 2018 to vehicular homicide and false reporting. His “no contest” pleas on the two charges were part of a plea deal in which manslaughter and other charges were dropped.
Doug Nelson faced an accessory charge, which was dropped. Authorities alleged Doug was trying to dismantle the ATV and hide any evidence of the crash. Doug said he found the damaged vehicle and was repairing it.
The Nelsons reside separately in Yankton, with the Nelson family operating a farm in Cedar County.
Court records include details of the lawsuit’s claims of Doug Nelson’s responsibility and Meismer’s ruling on each one.
The complaint alleges the ATV was owned by defendant Doug Nelson, dba Nelson Farms. At a deposition, Nelson testified he is employed by Green Island Farms, Inc., which is a farming corporation owned by himself and his wife, Lynn.
Doug Nelson testified that Green Island Farms owns the ATV in question and that the ATV was regularly kept in an unlocked shop on the farm property. He testified that the key is not normally removed from the ATV while not in use.
The elder Nelson further testified that Derrik worked part-time at Green Island Farms on the date of the collision occurred. At that time, Derrik Nelson was 25 years of age, he was a college graduate who lived apart from his parents with two roommates, and had employment apart from working for his father at Green Island Farms.
In rendering his decision, Meismer said the family purpose doctrine only covers members of the “household,” which didn’t apply to Derrik. In addition, the court found there was no indication the ATV in question was provided by Doug Nelson for the pleasure and use of his family.
Also, the court found the ATV was owned by Green Island Farms corporation and wasn’t Doug Nelson’s vehicle to make available to his family.
Meismer said the court couldn’t conclude the elder Nelson had given permission for the ATV use or was negligent in making the ATV “available for use” by leaving it in an unlocked shop with the keys in the ignition.
