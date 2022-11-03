The Yankton Community Library is hosting an evening of music performed by classical guitarist Peter Fletcher on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. He will perform in the library’s meeting room.

Fletcher takes the audience on a musical journey from the Baroque period to the 20th Century. The performance will feature pieces by accomplished composers, such as Bach, and Giuliani, as well as Polish composer Alexander Tansman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.