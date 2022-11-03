The Yankton Community Library is hosting an evening of music performed by classical guitarist Peter Fletcher on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. He will perform in the library’s meeting room.
Fletcher takes the audience on a musical journey from the Baroque period to the 20th Century. The performance will feature pieces by accomplished composers, such as Bach, and Giuliani, as well as Polish composer Alexander Tansman.
Fletcher has studied guitar since he was seven and made his formal debut under the auspices of The Brasstown Concert Association in North Carolina in 1983. In addition to performing across the country, Fletcher has three recorded CDs and has made several radio and television appearances.
There is no cost to attend, but the library will be accepting free-will donations for the Friends of the Library, which is sponsoring this event. Light refreshments will be served during intermission.
