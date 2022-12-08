• Mark Holzbauer, 61, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on two warrants for breach of conditions.
• Ronald Pasman, 65, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence and contempt.
Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 10:13 pm
• Terrence Stinson, 54, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; and on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
