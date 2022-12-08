Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.