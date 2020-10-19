South Dakota recorded 567 new COVID-19 infections in Monday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Locally, both Clay and Turner counties saw double-digit increases with 10 new infections each.
Also, Yankton County recorded seven new positive tests. That snapped a streak of five straight days of seeing at least 10 new cases, including a record 20 new infections reported Sunday.
No new deaths were reported in South Dakota Monday, keeping the state toll at 323. South Dakota has recorded 100 COVID-related deaths in October, making it the deadliest month to date.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties:
• Bon Homme County — 7 new cases (317 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (14), 5 new recoveries (124), 192 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 1 new case (213), 1 new hospitalization (54), 5 new recoveries (226), 86 active cases;
• Clay County — 10 new cases (710), 0 new hospitalizations (18), 5 new recoveries (589), 113 active cases;
• Douglas County — 0 new cases (148), 0 new hospitalizations (23), 1 new recovery (94), 50 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 6 new cases (191), 0 new hospitalizations (17), 1 new recovery (130), 59 active cases;
• Turner County — 10 new cases (387), 2 new hospitalizations (19), 2 new recoveries (217), 162 active cases;
• Union County — 4 new cases (660), 0 new hospitalizations (41), 1 new recovery (477), 173 active cases;
• Yankton County — 7 new cases (630), 0 new hospitalizations (23), 2 new recoveries (457), 168 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Sunday reported four new infections in Dixon County (150 overall) and one new case in Cedar County (129). No new positive tests were recorded in Knox County (238).
In the DOH’s weekly update on South Dakota K-12 schools, 516 new active cases were reported last week (Oct. 11-17), the biggest weekly increase to date. There have now been 2,896 total cases (2,044 students, 852 staff), with 2,270 recoveries.
Among South Dakota’s colleges, universities and technical schools, 139 new active cases were recorded last week, the first weekly increase since late August; it was up from 111 new cases reported the previous week. Overall, there have been 1,753 cases reported (1,626 students, 127 staff), with 1,570 recoveries.
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Monday:
• Total Cases — 33,836 (+567);
• Active Cases — 8,388 (+376);
• Recoveries — 25,125 (+191);
• Hospitalizations — 2,146 ever hospitalized (+27); 304 currently hospitalized (+4);
• Testing — 3,131 new tests; 1,403 new individuals tested.
Meanwhile, Nebraska recorded 734 new infections late Sunday. No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 548.
Also of note, Nebraska is down to one county — Banner County, located along the Wyoming border — that has yet to report a positive COVID-19 case. All counties in South Dakota have reported positive tests.
Other Nebraska statistics posted on the DHHS website included:
• Total Cases — 58,068 (+734);
• Active Cases — 18,564 (+407);
• Recoveries — 38,956 (+327);
• Hospitalizations — 2,658 ever hospitalized (+8); 343 currently hospitalized (+23);
• Testing — 7,949 new tests; 4,088 new individuals tested.
