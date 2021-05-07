South Dakota CattleWomen (SDCW) will be offering a $1,000 scholarship to two young people from South Dakota attending or planning to attend an institution of higher learning in the upcoming semester. The “Next Generation Scholarship” can be used at any accredited university, 2 year or 4-year college or technical school.
“South Dakota CattleWomen has been a strong advocate for promoting the beef industry in South Dakota and supporting youth,” said Lindy Harkin, SDCW President. “We are thrilled to help young people with financial awards to help make their educational goals a reality.”
The SDCW has a tradition of providing scholarships for young people to further their education. Previously, the Hallie Cordes scholarship, named in honor of SDCW Past President Cordes, was given. The Cordes scholarship was funded by the Cordes family and past SDCW Presidents. In addition, a scholarship was also awarded by SDCW. This is the first year the South Dakota CattleWomen scholarships have combined to give two larger awards.
The deadline is June 1, 2021. The scholarship application can be found at www.sdcattlewomen.org.
