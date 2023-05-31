100 Years Ago
Friday, June 1, 1923
• A stray mule caused about the only excitement in police circles this morning. Rev. R.D. Dexheimer phoned in of the stray “Maude” trampling down certain gardens along Fifth street. Diligent search by the entire police force failed to result in the capture of the mule, which eluded all efforts to place her in the city pound, or even to catch a glimpse of her, officially.
• At the suggestion of the state historical department, the local Methodist church, with others of that denomination in the state, will hold a special memorial service this coming Sunday for Jedediah Smith, a Methodist, who on June 2, 1823 offered the first prayer, so far as historical records show, to be given within the present borders of South Dakota.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 1, 1948
• A veritable “canvas city” will be set up here in Yankton next Friday, June 4, when the Al G. Kelly-Miller Bros. Circus arrives for afternoon and evening performances on the grounds on north Douglas Avenue. Kelly-Miller is now recognized as the third largest and finest circus touring America today. The show moves on 56 new all-steel semi-trailer trucks, employs 450 people, has a block-long menagerie consisting of 36 cages of wild animals, six herds of elephants, 16 camels, 11 zebras, 87 head of beautiful ring horses and several dens of tropical reptiles.
• Marlyn Bottolfson was the only eighth grade graduate from the Wynot, Neb., public school this term. The parochial school also closed last week. Lucille Schroeder and Virginia Uhing were the eighth grade graduates.
50 Years Ago
Friday, June 1, 1973
• The wet Memorial Day weekend accounted for a drop of some 35,000 visitors at Gavins Point Dam and Lewis and Clark Lake from the similar period a year ago, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials said.
• An experimental course in Environmental Management designed for those persons who have little or no background in environmental matters but who are involved in decision making involving environmental impact will be offered at the Center for Continuing Education at the University of South Dakota from June 11 to July 9. It is being developed in cooperation with South Dakota State University and is a portion of the new environmental management teaching program approved by the Board of Regents.
25 Years Ago
Monday, June 1, 1998
• The post office, all four churches, the grain elevator, fire station, the library, the bank — the heart of the McCook County farming town of Spencer — were destroyed in a Saturday night tornado that killed six people and leveled most of the homes. Only about two dozen homes survived, mostly along the two northernmost streets in this town of some 300 people.
• Graduation day has come and now gone for Yankton High School’s Class of 1998, but the memories of the 123rd annual commencement will linger. The 222 graduating seniors listened as their five valedictorians shared words of thanks and memories that will stay with them.
