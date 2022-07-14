• Terrance Soukup, 26, Springfield, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold.
• Damion Beil, 26, Irene, was arrested Wednesday for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and possession of a controlled substance.
• Richard Schaefer, 51, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a court hold and on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Natalie Reisz, 29, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Angel Green, 31, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on an unspecified warrant.
• Shawn Marshall, 42, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and causing a child to be present where meth is used.
• Jodella Marshall, 40, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and causing a child to be present where meth is used.
• John Lentsch, 27, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on an unspecified warrant.
• Gerald Lucero, 38, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on warrants for second-degree theft by insufficient check and theft by insufficient check (grand theft).
• Tate Kotalik, 18, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Brian Johnston, 41, Omaha, Neb., was arrested Thursday for driving under the influence.
