Great Gains

Mount Marty University (MMU) is seeing another banner fall for enrollment.
School officials say a combination of new programming, a new name and new facilities have helped drive enrollment numbers to new heights.
Sarah Morris, MMU Digital Communications coordinator and interim leader of the school’s marketing office, told the Press & Dakotan that total fall enrollment — including campuses in Yankton, Watertown and Sioux Falls and dual-credit — is 1,235. Excluding dual-credit, that number is 854 — the largest enrollment the university has seen since 2012.
“It’s also a 14% increase over the fall of 2016 enrollment, which was 750 and a low point for us,” Morris said.
She added that this year represents the largest freshman class ever with 173 students — 20 above last year’s record-setting number.
“We’re really pleased we were able to grow that again,” she said. “It also makes it our largest undergraduate on-campus enrollment since 2007.”
Morris said the numbers are fantastic news for MMU.
“It’s great we’re continuing to build having two record-setting years in a row,” she said. “It’s hard to complain about that.”
Only one area seemed to lose some momentum this fall— largely driven by events well beyond the school’s control.
“In graduate enrollment, we did lose about five students this year and we’re at 175,” Morris said. “We do think that was largely due to the pandemic. Where we saw a lot of that shortcoming was in our Master of Science and Nursing students, but with nurses having all of that extra workload from the pandemic, that’s not terribly surprising.”
However, she said this seemed to be the only area impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic from an enrollment perspective.
“There’s been a lot of shifts in students that we’ve noticed,” she said. “However, we really do have strong programming here that students are continuing to choose, especially with new programming — football, cheer and dance — and our new buildings. We’re still seeing that students are choosing to come here despite the pandemic.”
The MMU of five years ago when it hit its low point of 750 students was a much different place. Most notably, it was still Mount Marty College at the time. Since then, the school has added a new dorm complex, the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse, changed its name to Mount Marty University and added several new programs, including football which is competing in its first varsity season this year.
It’s these additions that have been key to the substantial growth that the school has seen the last couple of years, Morris said.
“It’s been exciting for potential students to come on campus and see that we are growing, that we’re changing and that we’re not staying the same as we always are,” she said. “Students are really attracted to places that want to be different and that want to keep up with what really interests them, what is new and fresh. A place like Mount Marty, where we are putting all of that time and attention and care into building all of those programs, has been really great for our enrollment.”
She said that the university is going to continue these efforts to keep at the forefront.
“We have a strategic plan that we are in the middle of,” she said. “A lot of that is geared towards building our programming and making our institution just a better place for students overall. We have a campus master plan that is looking at possible new buildings or changes to existing buildings to continue to make our campus a better place for students to be.”
