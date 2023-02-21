Yankton’s First Responders Face Off In ‘Battle of The Badges’ Sunday
Buy Now

Yankton’s “Battle of the Badges” returns Sunday, Feb. 26, to Mount Marty University’s Laddie E. Cimpl Arena. The event, which will include basketball games featuring area law enforcement and first responders, was last held in 2020 (shown) just before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Sunday, for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yankton’s emergency responders will gather outside work for camaraderie, community and a good cause.

The 2023 Battle of the Badges basketball face-off is set for Mount Marty University’s Laddie E. Cimpl Arena, with activities kicking off Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Proceeds go to Yankton Area Special Olympics and the Battle of the Badges Scholarship Fund. Admission will be collected at the door. Children 12 and under enter for free. An alternative date is set for March 5.

