Yankton’s First Responders Face Off In ‘Battle of The Badges’ Sunday

Sunday, for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yankton’s emergency responders will gather outside work for camaraderie, community and a good cause.
The 2023 Battle of the Badges basketball face-off is set for Mount Marty University’s Laddie E. Cimpl Arena, with activities kicking off Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Proceeds go to Yankton Area Special Olympics and the Battle of the Badges Scholarship Fund. Admission will be collected at the door. Children 12 and under enter for free. An alternative date is set for March 5.
Each paid admission will be entered into a drawing for door prizes, which could include anything from concert tickets to a dinner at a restaurant to a free oil change, all donated by local businesses.
The fifth annual Battle of the Badges will begin with an exhibition basketball game between the All-Stars, which includes Yankton community and business members, and The Sheepdogs, which includes members of area law enforcement agencies.
At 3 p.m., the Yankton Police Department and the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office will take on the Yankton Fire Department and Yankton County EMS for the grand prize: bragging rights for a year.
“We see each other on calls for service, it could be an accident or it could be a fire call, but this is just an overall fun event for everybody,” Yankton County Sheriff Preston Crissey told the Press & Dakotan. “And we’re doing it for a good cause, for Special Olympics, and we just started a scholarship fund for the high school.”
This year, organizers expect the scholarship fund to pay up to $1,000 for college or technical school to two graduating Yankton High School seniors, he noted.
“It’s really important that, as we get together as a public servant family, we have families in the stands having fun with us, seeing us interact and have fun,” Mike Villanueva, a firefighter with the Yankton Fire Department, told the Press & Dakotan. “Having kids see us and meet these police officers and public servants, firefighters and EMTs — seeing us play together but also interact with them in a fun way — that to me is super important.”
Also, attendees get to know some of their emergency responders and will be able to put names to the faces they see on the street, Sgt. Jeremy McNinch of the Yankton Police Department added.
“We have a great group of people in these organizations,” Deputy Ambulance Administrator of Yankton County EMS Troy Cowman told the Press & Dakotan. “I want the community to know how well we work together, because that’s not always the case when you go and look at other counties or other states.”
Halftime will feature a tribute with musical accompaniment by bagpipes and drums to all of the community’s fallen heroes, including former Yankton County EMS Administrator Steve Hawkins and his family.
“Even though this is a game for bragging rights between the two entities, it’s also a way to bring everybody together as one family,” McNinch said. “Then, hopefully, there’ll be a better understanding of those who serve this community.”
“For the record, the firefighters did win the last time (in 2020), so we are tied 2 and 2,” Villanueva noted, adding that this year’s event is kind of a big deal.
The real story, said McNinch jokingly, is that the police department won the first two years and the fire department and EMTs complained that it wasn’t fun anymore.
“So, we let them win two years,” he said.
“And we appreciate that,” joked Villanueva.
Event sponsors include Mount Marty University, Explorers Credit Union and ASTEC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.