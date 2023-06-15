VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota is celebrating the expansion of the Parry Center for Clinical Skills & Simulation with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony June 22 at 4 p.m.
“The expansion of the Parry Center for Clinical Skills & Simulation represents USD’s commitment to shaping the future of medical and health sciences education,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “The Parry Center is a space where the next generation of health care leaders can learn and grow together in a safe environment.”
The Parry Center for Clinical Skills & Simulation is a state-of-the-art learning environment that allows collaboration among students and safely simulates real-patient experiences. It is available to the USD Sanford School of Medicine, School of Health Sciences, affiliated residency programs and health care providers.
The expansion added 2,800 square feet to the existing 6,850 square feet of the center. The expansion includes a complete operating room (OR), an OR wash station, a post anesthesia care unit, an intensive care unit, three high fidelity simulation rooms, four control rooms, and a preparation, work room and storage.
“The Parry Center for Clinical Skills & Simulation expansion improves our ability to produce practice-ready professionals for tomorrow’s workforce,” said Dr. Tim Ridgway, vice president for health affairs and dean of the Sanford School of Medicine. “Through the simulated scenarios and lifelike experiences, students gain the hands-on training they need to cultivate confidence, teamwork and critical thinking. Most importantly, they learn how to care for the complexities of a patient with empathy. That is what makes our students stand out in the workforce – that is what makes them the health care leaders of tomorrow.”
The ceremony will include remarks from USD President Sheila K. Gestring, Vice President of Health Affairs and Dean of the Sanford School of Medicine Dr. Tim Ridgway, and Parry Center for Clinical Skills & Simulation Director and Professor Dr. Val Kozmenko.
