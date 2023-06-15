VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota is celebrating the expansion of the Parry Center for Clinical Skills & Simulation with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony June 22 at 4 p.m.

“The expansion of the Parry Center for Clinical Skills & Simulation represents USD’s commitment to shaping the future of medical and health sciences education,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “The Parry Center is a space where the next generation of health care leaders can learn and grow together in a safe environment.”

