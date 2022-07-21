David Fisher, also known as the Rope Warrior, will be at the Yankton Community Library at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25. He will be putting on a show with his incredible jump rope abilities and will also be sharing valuable life lessons.
Fisher is the current Guinness World Record holder for most “Rump Jumps” in one minute and also has been featured in Ripley’s Believe It or Not. This event will be exciting for the whole family.
