Incidents
• A report was received at 7:46 p.m. Friday of the theft of a vehicle on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 1:02 a.m. Saturday of a fight on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 11:51 a.m. Saturday of the theft of tires from a storage unit on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 1:57 p.m. Saturday of an assault in Yankton.
• A report was received at 5:48 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Green St.
• A report was received at 9:29 p.m. Saturday of vandalism in Yankton.
• A report was received at 4:37 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 5:13 p.m. Sunday of the theft of checks on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 6:20 a.m. Monday of the attempted theft of fuel in Yankton.
• A report was received at 11:10 a.m. Monday of the theft of a yard sign on Applewood Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:09 a.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Hailey St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:20 a.m. Saturday of an individual burning leaves on Grove St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:55 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Deer Crossing Rd.
